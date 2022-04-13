Redevelopment panel OKs infrastructure repayments

Those developing a commercial center near the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus will be reimbursed for infrastructure improvements, the Allen County Redevelopment Commission unanimously decided Tuesday.

The Commons at Wood Creek project is at Dupont Road and North Clinton Street. The project will redevelop 27 acres, some of which were part of a manufactured home park.

The redevelopment commission will reimburse up to 60% of what developers spend on infrastructure from the increase in taxes the project generates during 10 years.

The land, in two parcels, is owned by Oak Creek Estates Inc. and CJ Mediterra LLC, both of Fort Wayne.

The cost of the infrastructure improvements has yet to be determined.

Scott Harrold, senior economic development specialist, said this is the third time a similar arrangement has been used for a commercial project. Usually, tax increment financing reimbursements are used for industrial, manufacturing or warehousing projects, he said.

The two other projects were for Echo Development's retail and medical office center at the northeast corner of Dupont and Diebold roads and for Providence Place.

The latter development is to have residential and commercial uses anchored by a 22,000-square-foot winery/event center. The site is the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold.

The agreements for those two projects, however, have not been finalized, Harrold said. Both approvals were within the last year. The Wood Creek project's agreement document has yet to be developed, Harrold said.

rsalter@jg.net