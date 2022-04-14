4.3 million to get $125 tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can start planning how to spend their $125 automatic taxpayer refund after Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the money will start going out in May.

“I'm beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” he said. “Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households.”

About 4.3 million taxpayers will receive the refund after they file their 2021 taxes. It is the result of the state surplus hitting a trigger in state law. About $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers.

After the tax-filing deadline passes April 18, the Department of Revenue will work with the state auditor's office to begin issuing the refunds by direct deposit or by mailing a paper check, a news release from Holcomb said.

“We exceeded expectations and soared through the recession with one of the fastest recoveries on record thanks to strong fiscal leadership,” Auditor Tera Klutz said. “As a state, we were able to financially navigate through the national pandemic and economic uncertainty, and unlike our neighbors, we can give back to our taxpayers while retaining reasonable state reserves.”

Refunds will begin in May through direct deposit for people who have filed their income taxes and provided their banking information on their return. Direct deposits are expected to continue through July.

Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August, with the goal of completing the refund statewide by Sept. 1.

Residents don't need to take any action to receive the refund, which is separate from any refund Hoosiers might receive after filing their 2021 state income tax returns. Whenever possible, one refund of $250 will be issued by direct deposit or check for married couples filing jointly when both spouses are eligible for the automatic taxpayer refund.

Hoosiers can visit the Department of Revenue for information about when to expect to receive the direct deposit or paper check.

nkelly@jg.net