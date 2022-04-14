Fort Wayne/Allen County

Housing Authority updates hours

The Fort Wayne Housing Authority has updated its hours to accommodate in-person meetings for current and potential residents.

Office hours are now 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Meetings with caseworkers are available by appointment and masks are required.

To schedule an appointment, call 267-9300. For more information, go to www.fwha.org.

Sign-up available for tree planting

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for its Citizen-Match Tree Planting Program, which offers a variety of shade trees for $50.

Trees will have a 1- to-11/2-inch-diameter trunk and stand 6 to 10 feet in height. The price includes planting the tree in the park strip between the street and the property line as well as oversight by the city arborist. Citizen-match trees cannot be planted on private property.

Trees will be planted between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. To participate, residents can fill out an application at www.fortwayneparks.org/street-trees/street-tree-application-main.html by July 1.

Residents can also call 427-6400 or stop by the Lawton Park office to pick up and submit a paper copy.

