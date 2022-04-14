Election preview: Aboite Township trustee

Two candidates are on the ballot seeking the Republican nomination for Aboite Township trustee. The job pays $60,000 a year.

Nicky Clarke

Age: 62

Education: Graduate of Heritage High School and Gem City School of Horology, Quincy, Illinois; holds various certifications as a firefighter, emergency medical technician and CPR instructor

Employment: Southwest Fire District, 1995 to present, where he led the EMS division for 11 years; Aboite Township Fire Department and EMS, part-time 2018 to present; owner/instructor, Clarke Safety Training; certified goldsmith and owner of custom jewelry-making and repair business

Political experience: First-time candidate

Community involvement: Supporter of Safe Haven Baby Box program; American Heart Association CPR instructor

Why running: Believes 30 years of experience in fire and emergency medical service work qualifies him in a growing township where public safety expenses form 60% of the budget. Wants to expand fire/EMS service with a second station for northern part of the township and continue improvements in parks started by trustee predecessor Mike Meyers, including further developing a parks board that could apply for grants and shepherd building a better office/storage area for workers and equipment.

Kimberly Mills

Republican candidate Kimberly (Kim) Mills did not answer requests for information and did not provide a photo. The following information is taken from her campaign's Facebook page.

Why running: Wants to install a Safe Haven baby box in Aboite Township so a new parent can safely surrender an infant; balance the budget; reinvigorate the township parks board; fully fund fire and EMS services; and provide more community activities for residents.

– Rosa Salter Rodriguez, The Journal Gazette