Habitat planning 19 homes in season

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is planning to build 19 homes this year, the most it has built in a season.

The organization announced Wednesday its build season will kick off April 20 with construction beginning that day at 441 E. Creighton Ave. All of the homes planned for this season will be located in the city's southeast quadrant, a press statement said.

Over its 36-year history, the Fort Wayne nonprofit has averaged about seven homes built each year. This year's planned builds nearly triples that number.

“The need for safe, decent, and affordable housing has never been greater,” Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said in the statement. “Market factors such as high interest rates, rapid inflation and low housing stock have made the dream of homeownership all but impossible for many hard-working families across the nation. It is for these reasons Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne is dedicated to increasing our average housing production to meet this incredible need.”

A few of the homes will continue to adhere to the Bauer and square-style home layouts, which are about 1,100 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom. In an effort to get closer to a standard market product, Habitat has also added two new home layouts that will make up most of this year's build list. The “Triumph” will have three bedrooms and will offer a second bathroom and an additional 70 square feet. The “Victory” adds a fourth bedroom and also offers two bathrooms, with a footprint of roughly 1,400 square feet.

“Habitat seeks to provide comprehensive housing solutions that not only meet our family's needs today, but also creates housing stock that will be desirable on the secondary market in the future,” Gritzmaker said.

“Homes that can accommodate larger families, and additional amenities such as multiple bathrooms, help to ensure our investments in housing stock continue to generate positive returns for our community for generations to come.”

This year's build season is sponsored by Brotherhood Mutual, BFGoodrich, Ambassador Enterprises and ProFed Credit Union.

They will join Habitat staffers, board members and partner families, community leaders and volunteers for a kickoff celebration at 7:30 a.m. April 20 at the Creighton Avenue home site. Construction on the home will begin immediately following.

In addition, Habitat will reopen its homeowner application process Monday.