Mother charged in infant's death

A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in her baby's death. The mother fell asleep at the end of a three-day methamphetamine binge with her three young children in the bed in July.

Emily M. Tudor, 37, who is listed as homeless in court records, was charged Wednesday with four felonies – neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and three counts of neglect of a dependent, placing the dependent in danger.

Fort Wayne police responded to a medical call just after midnight July 10 at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road. Tudor was crying and holding the lifeless 3-month-old child in a hotel room when police arrived, said a probable cause affidavit written by Det. Luke MacDonald.

A hotel employee told Det. Ben MacDonald that another employee asked for help about 2 p.m. July 9 with a young child wearing only a diaper who was running around on the second floor without supervision and was knocking on doors, court records said. The employee called the room 10 to 15 times and knocked on the door a few times before she entered the room.

Tudor was reportedly sleeping and had to be shaken before she woke up. The employee said Tudor appeared to be partially lying on the baby. It is unclear in court documents if the baby was alive at that time.

dfilchak@jg.net