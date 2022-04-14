Perilous crossing by school to get aid

A traffic signal is planned for the northeast Fort Wayne intersection where cars have twice hit students on their way to school this academic year, a city spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools supports the efforts to improve the safety of East State Boulevard and Arrowwood/Busche Drive, which is near Blackhawk Middle School, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“We understand that it takes a little time for that change to happen,” she said, “but we're happy to assist with the city in whatever way we can to expedite it.”

The traffic signal is expected to be installed in 2023, said Natalie Eggeman, a city spokeswoman. She said a conceptual plan for the signalized intersection is part of improvements eyed for that area of East State Boulevard.

An 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when a car hit her at that intersection last month. Months earlier, a similar incident left another Blackhawk student with life-threatening injuries.

An online petition created two weeks ago calls for safety improvements because of the recent collisions and “countless other near-misses.” It said the area is poorly lit, needs more sidewalks and could do more to alert drivers of the school zone.

More than 550 people signed the change.org petition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The intersection is staffed with a crossing guard, and FWCS expects safety will be further enhanced this spring with a police presence, Stockman said. The district was told a squad car will be there for arrival and dismissal.

“We think that will make a difference,” Stockman said. “A squad car is more visible than a crossing guard. It's unfortunate that a crossing guard isn't enough.”

