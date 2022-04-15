Fort Wayne/Allen County

Meetings set on Foster Park course

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host two public meetings to gather input on upgrades and improvements to the Foster Park Golf Course.

City officials say the meetings are an important step in the process of creating a comprehensive master plan, which will be used to guide development as the golf course nears its 100th anniversary in 2028.

The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and May 19 in the Sears Pavilion at neighboring Indian Village Park, 1701 Bluffton Road.

Classroom project grants offered

WGU Indiana is offering teachers a grant to support classroom projects in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Applications for the Transforming Education grant are due May 6. Anyone working with students at a public or private school and in need of funding to support their innovative projects – including teachers, administrators, coaches, paraprofessionals and counselors – may apply. Applicants don't need to be WGU students or alumni.

Selected classroom projects will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6. Go to www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/transforming-education.html for information.

Area

Decatur woman's body recovered

The body of a missing Decatur woman was recovered from the Wabash River near Geneva on Tuesday, Indiana conservation officers said Thursday.

Melissa Vickers, 39, was reported missing March 12, the Department of Natural Resources said.

Officers were alerted to the site by a 911 call from a passerby. The investigation is ongoing, and an exact cause of Vickers' death is pending autopsy results, the DNR said. Conservation officers are being assisted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department and Decatur police.

Ohio

Antwerp plans to build splash pads

The Antwerp Community Development Committee is planning to build a splash pad in Antwerp, Ohio, in memory of Holly Kobee, a longtime educator who passed away from ovarian cancer.

The facility, to be called the Holly Beach Splash Pad, will cost $450,000 and is expected to be operating by next spring. The committee is seeking donations for the project. So far $106,000 has been raised.

Donations can be sent to the ACDC/Holly Kobee memorial, P.O. Box 251, Antwerp, OH 45813, or buy on the committee's Facebook page an engraved brick paver that will be placed at the splash pad.

