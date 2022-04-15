Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am
Election preview
Candidates vie for Wayne trustee spot
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
Two Democrats with experience in administering programs and funds in Wayne Township are running to become their party's nominee for township trustee. The job paid $78,096 in 2020.
Austin Knox, 30, the township's current trustee, is facing Porsche Williams, 43, who worked in the office for 13 years and now is office supervisor at the Adams Township trustee's office in New Haven.
The two are vying for leadership in a very dense and diverse township where nearly 1-in-4 residents – 24% – live at or below the poverty line, according to the 2020 U.S. census. That is nearly double both the 13% poverty rates for Allen County and Indiana.
Wayne Township has about 109,000 residents, with 20% black, 15% Hispanic and 4% Asian, the census found. That includes 8% of residents who are foreign born. The halfway point of residents' median income stands at $40,745, about a third less than that of both Allen County and Indiana residents.
Both candidates say finding ways to assist struggling low-income constituents is a paramount issue.
“The cost of everything – people are struggling with everything: gas, groceries. Everything is going up,” Knox said, adding that inflation has whittled away buying power even as people struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To all that, Williams adds, is the cost of housing. People are still getting evicted for being unable to pay their rent or mortgage, and rents are skyrocketing. Finding places for low-income people to live is a struggle, she said.
“The smoldering issue in all of Fort Wayne is the housing shortage,” she said. “Things are constantly changing, and we have to be creative in how we're going to assist people.”
Williams said as trustee she wants to attack “generational poverty.” She'd like to get GED classes back to the township, as well as sessions to aid parents in filling out FAFSA applications to qualify for financial aid for their college-bound children.
Knox said he wants to make the township more attractive to landlords by changing qualifications for rent assistance.
Knox said he's running to continue in his job because the trustees' office “has become a place ... to give people a hand up and help them be on the right track.”
“We touch people's lives directly day to day,” he said.
Candidates
Democrats
Austin Knox
Age: 30
Education: Bachelor's in political science from the former IPFW
Employment: Caseworker, director of support services and chief deputy trustee for Wayne Township Trustee's office
Political experience: First-time candidate; won current office in a 2020 Democratic countywide caucus after appointment to the position
Community involvement: Allen County United Way board member and chairman of advocacy committee, founding board member of Fort Wayne Urban League Young Professionals, vice president of Fall Creek Neighborhood Association
Why running: Wants to continue to serve people in an office that can positively impact people's lives
Porsche Williams
Age: 43
Education: Associate degree in logistics and supply chain management, Ivy Tech; bachelor's degree in business management and human resources, Indiana Tech
Employment: Office supervisor, Adams Township trustee's office since 2020; director of intake and investigation, Wayne Township trustee's office and other positions there from 2007 to 2020
Political experience: First-time candidate; former campaign manager for Fort Wayne Democratic Councilman Glynn Hines, poll worker, canvasser and phone bank worker for Democratic candidates
Community involvement: Volunteer with Metro Youth Sports; hosted annual community picnic with family
Why running: Has 15 years experience with Indiana law and township policies as well as assisting families facing challenges; wants to ensure township services are delivered efficiently and economically
