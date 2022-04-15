Candidates vie for Wayne trustee spot

Two Democrats with experience in administering programs and funds in Wayne Township are running to become their party's nominee for township trustee. The job paid $78,096 in 2020.

Austin Knox, 30, the township's current trustee, is facing Porsche Williams, 43, who worked in the office for 13 years and now is office supervisor at the Adams Township trustee's office in New Haven.

The two are vying for leadership in a very dense and diverse township where nearly 1-in-4 residents – 24% – live at or below the poverty line, according to the 2020 U.S. census. That is nearly double both the 13% poverty rates for Allen County and Indiana.

Wayne Township has about 109,000 residents, with 20% black, 15% Hispanic and 4% Asian, the census found. That includes 8% of residents who are foreign born. The halfway point of residents' median income stands at $40,745, about a third less than that of both Allen County and Indiana residents.

Both candidates say finding ways to assist struggling low-income constituents is a paramount issue.

“The cost of everything – people are struggling with everything: gas, groceries. Everything is going up,” Knox said, adding that inflation has whittled away buying power even as people struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To all that, Williams adds, is the cost of housing. People are still getting evicted for being unable to pay their rent or mortgage, and rents are skyrocketing. Finding places for low-income people to live is a struggle, she said.

“The smoldering issue in all of Fort Wayne is the housing shortage,” she said. “Things are constantly changing, and we have to be creative in how we're going to assist people.”

Williams said as trustee she wants to attack “generational poverty.” She'd like to get GED classes back to the township, as well as sessions to aid parents in filling out FAFSA applications to qualify for financial aid for their college-bound children.

Knox said he wants to make the township more attractive to landlords by changing qualifications for rent assistance.

Knox said he's running to continue in his job because the trustees' office “has become a place ... to give people a hand up and help them be on the right track.”

“We touch people's lives directly day to day,” he said.

