Friday, April 15, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Apr 15
LAKE AVENUE
Closed westbound between Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road through May 18.
BEDFORD DRIVE
Closed in New Haven between Sherbrook Drive and Brookwood Extended through May 4.
CALHOUN STREET
Closed from Washington Boulevard to Wayne Street through today.
LAFAYETTE STREET
Lane restrictions between Baltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.
