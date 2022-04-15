Democrats facing off in 2 area House races

INDIANAPOLIS – A sparkly new state representative district in Fort Wayne has attracted three Democrats, while two others face off for a House seat covering LaGrange and Steuben counties.

All five are walking the streets, talking to voters and hoping to make it to the November general election.

House District 82

When Republicans created new legislative boundaries following the decennial census, the result was a brand-new district with no incumbent that leans Democratic. The unexpected move drew Melissa Rinehart, Kyle Miller and Kathy Zoucha to the race.

The district represents downtown Fort Wayne and surrounding neighborhoods. The pay for a two-year term is about $27,000 annually – though with per diem added a part-time lawmaker averages about $70,000.

Rinehart, 51, compares that part-time wage to the fact that three ZIP codes in the district have a median household income of less than $25,000, which is below the federal poverty line. The single mother who at one point lived in subsidized housing wants to represent those who are marginalized.

“I very much can relate to the 1-in-3 who are struggling in Allen County,” she said. “I don't think we have a lot of critical thinking in the Statehouse. That is my skill set.”

The cultural anthropologist's top issues include access to health care as well as affordable and stable housing. She noted, for instance, that empty strip malls can be renovated into transitional housing.

Rinehart hopes to be the first Democratic woman from Fort Wayne to be sent to the legislature.

Miller has run twice before – coming close to taking out an incumbent in the past. But that lawmaker is now in another district, and Miller sees a golden opportunity.

“It's a different ballgame with different dynamics,” he said, noting about half of the new House District 82 was in the district he ran for previously. “The foundation we laid gives us a leg up. We are not taking anything for granted though. We are knocking on a ton of doors.”

Miller, 34, helps run an asphalt company and distills his campaign into three things – strong public schools, higher wages and health care.

He wants to ensure Indiana teachers are making at least the national average and that any schools taking state funds are accountable. Currently, private voucher schools don't have to follow the same rules and regulations as public schools.

Miller also said a tax cut package pushed by Republicans this year doesn't help Hoosiers now or in any appreciable way.

Zoucha, 65, is no stranger to the Statehouse – attending regularly over the years to testify for or against bills affecting public education and students.

“The only reason I'm active in politics is I see what is going on in education and they won't leave us alone,” she said.

She has been teaching for more than a decade in Fort Wayne and would focus much of her efforts on education. Zoucha said she sees teachers in urban areas having to work side gigs to make ends meet while affluent school districts get more funding.

Other areas she would want to work on include pollution and shrinking the size of state government.

And instead of cutting taxes, Zoucha thinks legislators should deal with high teen suicide rates, smoking cessation, and high maternal and infant mortality rates.

“Bringing real change in Indiana will require coalition building,” she said.

The winner of the May 3 Democratic primary will face Republican Davyd Jones, who is unopposed.

House District 51

Two Democrats are seeking the chance to take on incumbent Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola, in the fall.

Jestin Coler has attracted more attention than usual – his past as the “fake news king” has been highlighted by various media outlets. The 45-year-old used to run a variety of fake news sites in 2016 before moving back home to Steuben County and deciding to run for office for the first time.

He still works in the tech industry and wants to move forward.

“In Indiana, we lack opportunities. I know we are a conservative state, but we need to get the wheels in motion,” Coler said.

He thinks affordable housing should be a top priority as well as improving rural broadband.

Coler said Zent is a nice family man but that he supports the extreme voices and culture wars going on in the Statehouse – pointing to Zent's vote for a transgender girls sports ban.

Instead of a tax cut package that will take seven years to become a reality, Coler said legislators should have suspended the gas tax now. He said he lived away from the area for 25 years but his roots run deep.

“I want to represent everyone in my district – not just those in my party,” he said. “I will stand up for the farmer, help police officers, protect the LGBTQ community and the growing Latino population up here.”

He faces Michael Sean Travis, 49, a social studies teacher for 23 years in a local school district.

Travis said he has knocked on doors for other candidates but not for himself. The final straw for him was the last round of bills in the legislature that threatened to hurt teachers and reduce the power of public education.

“They want to micromanage and be punitive,” he said.

Travis would also like to focus on child care. He said the free market isn't responding and a statewide program would help with availability as well as cost.

And he said he will stand by his slogan of truth, results and family – “it sure seems the truth often is stretched to the limit, and I'm so tired of it. Tired of fake news and constituents told misinformation and confusing information purposely to cloud issues. I am not going to lie to people.”

