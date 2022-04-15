Panel OKs 4 of 5 housing projects

Only one of five proposed housing developments drew opposition during the Allen County Plan Commission's April public hearing Thursday – and the one that did wasn't the development proposing more than 700 lots in Eel River Township.

That development, Broad Acres, is slated for 715 lots, said Ric Zehr, representing New Venture Development, Fort Wayne.

It's the second time in two months that New Venture proposed a large development for Eel River, a northwest Allen County township that reported just 3,824 residents in the 2020 census.

The Fens, the other New Venture development, is to have 764 lots. Its rezoning was approved April 1 by the Allen County Commissioners.

Zehr said he and the only property owners in direct proximity to Broad Acres have been working together on easements and other matters.

Homes in Broad Acres likely will be priced at $250,000 to $450,000, and the lots will be sold to builders who may designate styles, prices and neighborhoods, Zehr said.

It will likely take six to eight years for the development to be built, he added. Broad Acres is on 298 acres bounded by Hathaway, Hand and Carroll roads, vacant land and will contain more than a dozen ponds.

Sonora, at 322 lots on 164 acres along Bethel Road in Perry Township, drew two critics. But they didn't complain about its layout or location.

Both said a site map filed with its application showing multiple family residential zoning to Sonora's north was not acceptable for what has been a rural area.

The developer, Jeff Thomas representing Oakmont Development LLC, Fort Wayne, said he isn't asking for that rezoning in the application for Sonora. But he might ask for rezoning in the future, he said.

Other proposed developments that drew no opposition were two more for northern Allen County's Perry Township.

Emrich Hills/Cascata Estates Section III, with 64 lots is proposed by Oakmont on the north side of the 1400 block of West Shoaff Road. The Bluffs of Carroll Creek, with 24 lots off Carroll Road, is proposed by JRN Construction represented by Jerrod Nicole.

Tiburon/Livingston Lakes Extended, with 174 lots off Bass Road in Aboite Township in southwest Fort Wayne, also was not opposed.

Some lots will be devoted to single-family connected homes, said Thomas, representing Palmira Development II LLC, Fort Wayne. He said the connected homes were responding to rising costs for traditional single-family housing, and the homes are an underrepresented style in the area.

The plan commission is scheduled to vote on the proposals at its business meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.

