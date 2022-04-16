IU Health campus gets county approval

Indiana University Health can officially move forward with its new campus at Lower Huntington and Ernst roads near Interstate 69 after unanimous support from the Allen County commissioners Friday.

The proposed hospital campus in Lafayette Township was approved in January by the Allen County Plan Commission with a 7-0-1 vote. Commissioner Nelson Peters, who is also on the plan commission, abstained from the vote in January.

IU Health needed the 137-acre area to be rezoned to the shopping center classification to accommodate the project. Officials submitted a written commitment prohibiting 63 other uses typically allowed under shopping center zoning.

The plan commission also approved different building heights because otherwise the rezoning would limit buildings to 40 feet tall. The acute care center is limited to 150 feet. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said developers are planning on about eight stories of floors to be occupied.

The planned cancer center is limited to 75 feet with a commercial tract limited to 50 feet. The height limit closest to residences will remain at 40 feet. If the development falls through, the height limits will revert back to 40 feet.

About 63 acres of the property were previously zoned shopping center. The rest of its parcels were zoned agriculture, single-family residential, multiple family residential and professional office and personal services.

Several area residents opposed the development at a plan commission public hearing in January, citing traffic and environmental concerns.

The development meets the requirements for the comprehensive plan made in 2006, Wood said. Officials will begin the process of updating the county's comprehensive plan this summer.

“A lot of those are, in fact, arguments we hear candidly with every zoning debate that we're involved in,” Peters said.

Two of the concerns intrigued Peters so he looked into them further. Concerning the development's proximity to the airport overlay area, Fort Wayne International Airport leadership said IU Health developers had already checked with them and they have no concerns, Peters said.

Another concern that caught Peters' attention is the possibility of the land once being inhabited by Miami Indians. A tribal historic preservation officer for the Miami tribe said it would help her concerns if an archaeological study was done on the grounds.

After talking with the Department of Natural Resources, IU Health leadership told Peters they will work with a state-recommended archaeologist to do a study on the area despite it not being required. If anything is found, the developers will follow preservation requirements, Peters said.

Before the unanimous vote, Commissioner Therese Brown said making decisions on large developments isn't easy.

“As we are well aware, these are difficult subjects for all of us,” she said. “Decisions having been made back in 2006 have helped arch toward where decisions end up being made for the future.”

