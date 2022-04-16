Saturday, April 16, 2022 1:00 am
South Side to honor 22 graduates
Program included in celebration of 100th anniversary
ROSA SALTER RODRIGUEZ | The Journal Gazette
Retired chemistry teacher George R. Davis jokingly calls it “Fort Wayne's Oscar.”
For 25 years, the statuette known as “The Archer” has been given to alumni of South Side High School who have distinguished themselves in their studies, careers or community service.
Davis, who taught at the high school for almost 40 years, has generally organized everything about the award. Since 1997, he's come up with some of the recipients and put together awards ceremonies and procured the statuettes.
In recent years, he's even painted all the statuettes gold himself – a time-consuming endeavor, he said, but worth the trouble to make them more special.
As South Side commemorates its 100th anniversary this year, the 11th awards ceremony has been worked into the festivities. The Archers will be presented during a ceremony that begins at 7 p.m. April 23 in the high school auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Twenty-two new awardees will be added to a group that now numbers nearly 100 notables – such as international fashion designer Bill Blass, former Fort Wayne mayors Ivan Lebamoff and Win Moses, actress Shelley Long and TV health reporter Dr. Nancy Snyderman.
The new winners include international professional soccer star DaMarcus Beasley, a four-time World Cup participant, and National Football League safety Bernard Pollard Jr., a second-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006.
Local notables include Fort Wayne Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer, Judge Andrea D. Trevino of Allen County Superior Court, retired Lutheran pastor Dr. James Cress and Fort Wayne Police Department Deputy Chief Marty Bender.
The new award winners were chosen by Davis ('52), James Frey ('55), G. Stanley Hood ('56) and Joe Deitche ('86). The awards are based on a potential recipient's outstanding career accomplishment, service to the community and contributions to South Side High School.
The latter category means that sometimes people who win are not graduates but served the school in another way, such as by being a teacher or principal.
Davis, 87, said this might be the last time he is involved with the award as it is unknown when it will next be given.
The honor comes not only with a statuette but also a photograph on the wall of the school's distinguished alumni gallery, Davis said.
He hopes the tradition will continue. Not only does the award provide a good memory to recipients, but it also polishes the school's reputation. The Archer also might inspire today's students.
“They'll see it and think, 'Maybe I can get it someday,'” Davis said.
rsalter@jg.net
At a glance
This year's winners of the South Side High School Distinguished Alumni Award:
• Dr. Gisella Freitag Zukausky '53, hypnotist
• Karl Bandemer '62, Fort Wayne deputy mayor
• Kathleen Devore-Jones '63, epidemiology nurse
• Nancee Lougheed '64, psychologist
• James Cress '64, Lutheran pastor
• John Steward '64, certified public accountant
• Michael Cassady '67, owner of Uptown Cafe, Bloomington
• Cynthia Gidley Gehrig '68, foundation executive
• Marty Bender '71, Fort Wayne police officer
• Peggy Drummond Bender '72, owner of video production company
• Miles Davis '74, pharmaceutical industry executive
• Leslie Koehlinger Russ '75, philanthropist for the arts
• Dr. Rob Manges '80, oncologist
• Tim Manges '85, former Fort Wayne city attorney
• Marianne Manning Deitche '82, South Side English teacher
• Tom Manges '85, personal injury attorney
• Mark Bailey '87, Fort Wayne Community Schools' middle school principal
• Andrea Dick Trevino '95, Allen County Superior Court judge
• Damarcus Beasley '00, international soccer star
• Bernard Pollard Jr. '03, NFL safety
• Christopher Darby '07, television news reporter
• Adam Swinford (honorary), principal of South Side
