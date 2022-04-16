Turpin appointed to sewer district

The county commissioners on Friday appointed an East Allen County Schools board member to serve on the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District board.

Ron Turpin also is running for the Republican nomination for the state Senate District 14 seat against Dr. Tyler Johnson and Denny Worman. The primary election is May 3.

The sewer district term ends at the end of this year, and Turpin said he is unsure if he'd be able to be reappointed if he's elected to the state seat. If elected, he would take office at the beginning of 2023.

Turpin said he had mentioned to the commissioners months ago that he'd help the sewer district if they needed someone who lives in east Allen County. He recently received a phone call to take him up on the offer with a formal appointment.

“We're on a well and a septic. We don't even have access to sewer,” Turpin said. “For a lot of our areas and small municipalities, this is what they've got.”

Turpin's seat was one of two vacancies the commissioners had on the sewer district board. One of the seats had been open since August and the other since January.

The board's representation of county residents has been brought up at public meetings several times since the district's acquisition by City Utilities was proposed last year.

City Utilities would take on the district's debt and take over management of the district's customer service. Indiana Finance Authority's State Revolving Fund would provide $5 million in grant funds to City Utilities and refinance the district's $7 million in debt with zero percent interest for 35 years, which would lead to lower rates for customers.

In return, the deal would let City Utilities expand services past the barrier set by state law by allowing the utility to reach 4 miles beyond city limits. City Utilities would be able to extend sewer services to any part of unincorporated Allen County that's not covered by another sewer district.

Turpin said he looks forward to the challenge of serving on the board.

“I love a challenge,” he said. “That's what leadership is, isn't it?”

