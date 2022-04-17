3 seeking GOP nod for state Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – A hotly contested GOP primary pits a local doctor, financial officer and a real estate broker against each other for an open Senate seat.

Senate District 14 covers parts of Allen and DeKalb counties; it previously was served by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who has announced his retirement.

The winner will face Democrat Zach Heimach of Auburn in the fall. Ultimately, the prize is a four-year term that pays a base annual salary of $27,000. But daily per diem increases the average legislator pay to around $70,000.

Much of the attention has been focused on Ron Turpin, a Fort Wayne businessman and school board member, and Tyler Johnson, an emergency room physician seeking office for the first time. Turpin has attracted support from the GOP establishment and business community while Johnson's staunch opposition to abortion rights has attracted the more conservative wing of the party.

Denny Worman is also a contender. He has run repeatedly for state legislative seats in the last decade.

Johnson said he is “called to run for conservative values” and termed himself an economic freedom candidate. He wants government out of as many things as possible, saying elected officials shouldn't pick winners and losers in society.

But his No. 1 issue is protection for the unborn.

“We don't want abortion freely accessible in Indiana,” Johnson said.

The Right to Life of Northeast Indiana Political Action Committee endorsed both Johnson, 38, and Turpin, 51. But Cathie Humbarger – a longtime former Right to Life director – is doing ads for Johnson.

Turpin says he is strongly anti-abortionbut there is more to the job than one issue.

If elected, he would focus on infrastructure and jobs for northeast Indiana. He said local workers are making 81% of the national average in terms of wages while issues such as broadband and crumbling sewers need to be addressed.

Turpin also noted that more of the tax burden is going on residents instead of businesses. As a state lawmaker, he would push for more innovation in state government so that there are better results in areas such as education and child protection.

“I have the talent, skills, ability and time to help deliver powerful things for the people of the district,” he said.

Turpin said he has raised about $500,000 for the race – a significant sum for a state Senate race. This was helped by a fundraiser and endorsement by former Vice President Mike Pence.

Official numbers won't be posted until next week.

Johnson said his campaign is not about big businesses and corporations but instead talking to people in the district. He is also on both television and radio.

“It makes you question things when you hear huge amounts of money flooding into a primary,” he said.

Johnson said in addition to supporting anti-abortion legislation he wants voters to know he is an independent candidate not beholden to anyone.

Worman, 68, doesn't mince words about his campaign – he calls himself a “true Republican” who will stand by his beliefs. This includes being anti-abortion but doesn't stop there.

“We need to get back to telling it the way it is. Things are wrong in the eyes of God like same-sex marriage,” he said. “If we don't follow him, all else will fail.”

He said kids need to be taught the Ten Commandments in school and learn about the Constitution earlier.

“My idea is to bring people together, ... and stop the malarkey,” Worman said.

He conceded his opponents have raised far more money than he – “I don't want anyone's money. I want their trust and their vote.”

