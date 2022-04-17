IMPACT Expo supports youth

The goal of Saturday's IMPACT Expo at Fort Wayne's Fellowship Missionary Church was to do exactly what the event's name implied – impact the health and well-being of teens and young adults and to inspire them to make positive choices and decisions.

From 1 to 5:30 p.m., visitors could meet and talk with 25 organizations that provide resources related to addiction, human trafficking, foster care, life skills, mental health and more. The event was geared toward middle school and high school students, as well as young adults, organizer Natasha Andrews said. IMPACT stands for Influence Mission Purpose Action Calling Teach.

Those who attended were also invited to participate in several discussions on a variety of topics including distracted driving, finding a purpose, health and addiction.

Andrews, who is a chaplain and a community outreach leader, said the idea for Saturday's event stems from her own experiences and those of her son, who as a teen struggled with some of the same issues highlighted by the expo's participating organizations. Andrews said she sought help at the time, but found it difficult to find resources that were a fit for her family's situation.

“I felt like it was important with all the different issues our youth are dealing with,” Andrews said, adding that layering social media onto age-old problems including bullying and suicide can be overwhelming.

“I want our youth to know there are great resources. I want them to know their life has purpose, that they can use their influence in a great way,” she said. “I want them to understand the importance of their life and the opportunity they have to have an impact on somebody else's life.”

It was also important, Andrews said, to emphasize that young people from all cultural backgrounds struggle with the same issues.

“Whether they're Black or whether they're white, they're all dealing with the same situations, just different cultures,” Andrews said.

“So this is an opportunity to bring any racial groups together to allow them to know and have that sense of support that they're all going through a lot of the same issues,” she said. “And so they can connect and understand that they can make an impact together through their educational learning and leadership.”

Andrews said she found two of Saturday's discussions particularly insightful – one about the dangers of vaping and another regarding distracted driving.

“With the youth that are here, I just want them to know about the things that could be deadly, could be potentially losing their life,” she said.

Helping students find their purpose was the subject of a discussion led by Caty Smith, executive director of The Brandon Foundation, a local nonprofit that emphasizes ethical behavior and integrity.

“We're diving into what their skill sets are, what they're good at and also what they've been through and what they've overcome. And how their pain can be directly related to their purpose,” she said.

Smith added that she hopes those who participated in the discussion left inspired to go into the world and live purposefully.

Discussions related to respect, with regard to bullying and mental health, are important when talking to young people about how to have a positive impact, said Whitley Snyder, a member of RespectTeam, an organization that goes to schools around northeast Indiana and provides lessons on respect using educational programs and community connections.

Snyder's discussions Saturday focused on “integrity, character, peer pressure and respect in general.”

“The biggest takeaway I hope they learn is being bold and just embracing who they are, because you can't try to be somebody that you're not,” Snyder said.

Billie Hosier, a junior at Blackhawk Christian, said she saw the event on Facebook. Hosier said visiting all of the different tables and interacting with the various organizations was an enriching experience.

“We need more people advocating for bullying (awareness) and the stigma around mental health,” she said, adding that she believes that more can be done to raise awareness about those issues to better help teens and young adults who are struggling.

Building confidence and providing examples of representation for young men and boys, can have major implications for their futures, said Sajatta Wright, site operations director for The Bloom Project Inc.

The Bloom Project mentors young males ages 12 to 18 at the local Renaissance YMCA.

“We have found that a lot of times young men don't get the same kind of attention that sometimes our young ladies get,” she said. “There are lots of young lady programs, but not as many young men programs.”

It's important, Wright said, to provide young men – young men of color, in particular – with examples of people who look like them in professional settings.

Everyone who spoke with The Journal Gazette on Saturday said they found the IMPACT Expo to be a positive and impactful event, particularly because it brought various service providers under one roof.

“I think it's a wonderful event. I hope that (Andrews) does it annually, quarterly or however often,” Wright said. “I would love to help grow this and be a part of it for years going forward.”

Collaboration is a big deal when working with families and providing services for the youth of a community, said Johnathon Wattley, president and CEO of Building a Stronger Family.

Wattley's organization seeks to build a stronger community by strengthening families and helping them develop the skills necessary to overcome past issues and hardships.

“I'm all about collaboration,” Wattley said. “I think we're more impactful, if we all come together with one mission and if that one mission is to help and make a difference, it doesn't matter how many organizations are there as long as there's one mission.”

In addition to exposure to resources, events such as the IMPACT Expo can also help connect young people who are struggling to others who are going through similar issues, he said.

“Then it changes from this one-day event to maybe a relationship that changes somebody's life,” Wattley said.

“The organizations that are here, they all focus on certain areas, but they all impact the community. That's a game-changer.”