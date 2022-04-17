Parkview, IU Health address costs

INDIANAPOLIS – Insurers and hospitals just met a legislative deadline set by GOP leaders to address health care costs – but that doesn't mean any progress has been made.

Recent weeks have been full of formal letters, written statements and opinion columns on how to reduce the prices Hoosiers pay, which are higher than the national average. Real action might have to wait until January when a new legislative session starts.

“Ultimately, being the small-government Republican I am, I would much rather see the industries figure it out than having to pass a bill,” Fort Wayne Rep. Martin Carbaugh said. “But we also have to respond to constituents.”

House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray gave an ultimatum of sorts in December to nonprofit hospitals and health insurance companies serving Indiana.

The basic message was the entities had to get together to reduce health care costs or else the legislature would do it for them.

The letter quoted a study by RAND Corp. finding Indiana health care costs – particularly hospital costs – as inordinately high compared with other states. For instance, the study found Indiana's hospital facility fees are fifth highest in the country. A separate Harvard University study found Indiana's inpatient facility fees were second highest in the nation.

“The ability of Hoosiers to pay hospital prices that are often more than 50% above the national average is untenable and unfair,” the Huston/Bray letter said. A deadline for responses was April 1, and they have trickled out in recent days – including from Parkview Health.

“As you acknowledged in your letter, health care is complex. It did not become complex overnight, but rather through policies and procedures that developed over several decades,” said the letter signed by both Parkview CEO Mike Packnett and Board Chairman Dan Starr. “Likewise, it will take time to truly implement change to reform the overall system. Anything less, including a rushed legislative fix, could have disastrous consequences.”

Parkview Health pointed to moves already made, including negotiating a new contract in 2020 with Anthem resulting in savings of $670 million over five years. And Parkview said it decreased overall prices by 12% in 2020, including significant reductions in highly used lab and imaging services. Then in 2021, Parkview said, the network saw a zero percent price increase.

Parkview said more work is being done, including reducing the cost of common outpatient procedures by shifting them out of hospitals and into ambulatory surgery centers.

“By 2025, Parkview's overall prices will be significantly lower than in 2020. When adjusted for inflation, employers and patients will be paying 22% less in real dollars in 2025 when compared to 2020,” its letter said.

Indiana University Health outlined its own affordability changes while also noting the state has to invest more in public health.

“In addition to focusing on reducing our per unit costs and health benefit designs that reward value over volume, we simply cannot ignore that Indiana's poor public health indicators are a contributing factor to the state's overall health care cost,” the IU Health letter said. “Indiana's public health spending is among the worst in the nation, and research shows there is a clear correlation between this state's investment in public health and our abysmal public health metrics. You have asked us directly “What can the state do to help reduce the cost of care in Indiana?” We would request that you bring Indiana's public health care spending to the national averages as we are doing with our prices.”

Preventable issues such as tobacco-related illnesses, type 2 diabetes and obesity are prevalent in the state.

IU Health left out a key recent donation though – a $416 million donation from IU Health to Indiana University that wasn't publicly announced by either side.

Huston questioned the gift in the Herald-Times of Bloomington, saying it could have come at the expense of the consumer.

The article also noted that without that donation, IU Health's surplus for 2021 would have been higher than the year before.

The Indiana Hospital Association noted in a response that while the legislature has passed several laws requiring more transparency on prices, the same needs to be done for insurance premiums.

“Without shedding equal light on each industry that impacts health care costs, Hoosiers will always be victims of cost shifting as the proverbial balloon gets squeezed – they may pay less in one area, but they will feel the increase in other areas,” the association said.

Several hospital letters also pushed back on what they consider inadequate data that the RAND study uses.

Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care reviewed all the responses and expressed its disappointment that most hospitals didn't commit to lowering their prices to the national average by 2025.

“Rather than offering solutions to lower Indiana's high hospital prices, it seems the vast majority of hospitals are openly inviting the heavy hand of government regulation to achieve this critically important goal,” the group said. “It's critical insurers negotiate aggressively on behalf of Hoosiers. We insist on high-value health care.”

Bray and Huston so far are noncommittal, saying they are reviewing the responses.

“Having affordable health care in Indiana is extremely important. I am in the process of reviewing the responses from Indiana's insurers and nonprofit hospitals and am encouraged by the engagement we are seeing,” Bray said. “I look forward to continuing this discussion in the coming weeks as we process the information provided so we can identify solutions that will lower the cost of health care for all Hoosiers.”

nkelly@jg.net