Upgrades for Smith Field to begin

With a pandemic upending air travel and a $50 million-plus revamp at Fort Wayne International Airport in full swing, Scott Hinderman has had a lot on his plate the last couple of years.

All the work tended to keep a needed ground surface rehab at Smith Field from taking off, said Hinderman, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority’s director of airports.

But now the general aviation airfield between Ludwig and Cook roads on Fort Wayne’s north side is about to get some fixes. In recent weeks, bids have been opened and a contract awarded. Construction should soon be underway to make getting to and from the main runways a smoother trip.

“The improvements will tear off a pitted and cracked surface on the airport’s southeast side and build a connecting taxiway from the southeast ramp to runway 31,” Hinderman said last week.

The project also removes part of a paved ramp that touches the runway pavement, providing better traffic control by eliminating multiple access/egress points.

“The staff has worked hard to get this project to come to fruition (and) comply with the (Federal Aviation Administration) design criteria,” Hinderman said. “Anyone who uses general aviation,” from private hobby pilots to corporate aircraft operators, “will notice the difference.”

The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Brooks Construction Co. of Fort Wayne. The proposed $1.65 million job is expected to be finished this year.

Smith Field has more work coming up, however. Airport officials hope to start work on an additional hangar next year.

Sixty aircraft are now based at Smith Field, Hinderman said, and “all our hangars are full. We have a waiting list for aircraft storage.” Trends show companies increasingly are choosing private aircraft for corporate travel.

On the National Register of Historic Places since 2002, Smith Field is Fort Wayne’s first municipal airport and dates to 1919. The airport also is one of the oldest surviving airport sites in the United States.

Smith once served passenger service routes of Trans Continental and Western, now TWA, among other carriers. Beginning in 1930, Smith Field became an early airmail site. A group of local residents is trying to raise awareness of that role through a proposed museum in an original hangar on airport property.

The airport was visited by a host of early aviation pioneers, including Charles Lindbergh, Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, Howard Hughes and Douglas “Wrong Way” Corrigan.

The field was renamed for a local aviation notable, Art Smith, and began its current role around the end of World War II.

The new project is a way to burnish the field’s legacy, Hinderman said.

“The award of this project is yet another investment by the airport authority board in Smith Field for the region’s general aviation users, now and in the future,” he said.

