Allen County health commissioner resigns

Dr. Matthew Sutter said Monday his resignation as Allen County health commissioner was his decision "to retire from public service."

Sutter announced the resignation at the Allen County Board of Health meeting and said he would not leave the job "until around July." He said he had previously and privately expressed he planned to stay in the position until the COVID-19 health emergency phase subsided.

That happened this spring, he said, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropped dramatically. Last Friday, the county reported 88 new cases for the entire week, compared to a peak of 1,361 cases one day in January.

Sutter became the county's first part-time health commissioner in June 2020 when Dr. Deborah McMahan retired. He has been concurrently serving as chief medical officer for IU Health-Fort Wayne, which is also a part-time position, since December 2020 and is a practicing emergency physician with the Adams County Health Network.

"I'm involved (now) in the planning of how IU Health serves the Fort Wayne market," Sutter said.

He said his involvement includes standing up for the plan for a new IU Health medical campus at Lower Huntington and Ernst roads near Interstate 69 in Lafayette Township. Rezoning to allow the development was approved Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.

Sutter led the county health department throughout the bulk of the pandemic — the county reported more than 104,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,143 deaths.

