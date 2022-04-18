City workers to get COVID bonuses

Fort Wayne city employees — aside from elected officials — will receive one-time bonuses for working during the pandemic.

Full-time employees will receive $1,000 checks, and part-time workers will get $500. The request for more than 1,800 active employees was approved by Fort Wayne City Council members Tuesday with a 7-1 vote.

Council members passed a resolution last year to ensure each of the American Rescue Plan Act’s four categories would receive part of the $50.8 million the city received from the federal government. At least 5% was to be used on premium pay for essential city employees working in the pandemic, but officials said Tuesday the city won’t be able to use the federal dollars on bonuses. Instead, the payments will come from the General Fund.

Valerie Ahr, deputy controller, said the city does not have the documentation needed to use the COVID-19 relief funding for the extra pay. The Indiana State Board of Accounts, the agency who will audit Hoosier municipalities, has stated the bonuses cannot be set amounts and must be based on each employee’s total hours worked, which does not include working from home.

“We had noted that other communities, in the early days of ARPA, did pay out bonuses to their employees,” Ahr said, “and because of the state board regulations, they’re going to have to go back and repay those ARPA funds because they’re not going to meet the criteria.”

The General Fund's balance at the end of 2021 was more than $40 million, so it can handle the $2.2 million request, Ahr said.

The bonuses excluding elected officials passed with a 7-1 vote. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he opposed the bonuses because he didn’t support the funding coming from taxpayers.

