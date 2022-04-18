Man sentenced to 49 years on child molest charges

A man who was 12 years old when he fatally shot a prominent community activist is going back to prison – this time for molesting a young boy.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Jamone Williams Monday to 49 years in prison on two counts of child molesting. A jury found Williams guilty of those offenses in January.

Williams, 36, was charged two years ago after a 9-year-old boy told investigators he was raped. In September 2020, prosecutors added a second, more serious molesting charge – punishable by up to 40 years in prison – after the boy told investigators a few months earlier about another encounter with Williams.

The abuse of the boy happened at least three times between July 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2019, a probable cause affidavit said.

When he was 12, Williams was charged with murder in the November 1998 shooting death of Prince Chapman on Chute Street but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

