Fort Wayne/Allen County

Touch-a-Truck lets kids explore trucks

Touch-a-Truck is set for 9 a.m. to noon April 30 at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, rain or shine.

Children may explore many vehicles – including a SWAT vehicle, wrecker, school bus, limo and semi- truck – in the college's Coliseum campus parking lot at Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public. It may feature loud truck engines and horns, so attendees are encouraged to bring ear protection.

Students preview summer camps

Indiana Tech will host Taste of Summer Camps this month for middle and high school students.

Middle school students are invited Saturday, with reservations due Wednesday. High school students are invited April 30 with reservations due April 27. To register, go to ind.tc/zbd.

Each event will begin at 9 a.m. on the first floor of the university's Andorfer Commons, 1600 E. Washington Blvd.

Attendees may participate in various activities, including those about wind tunnels, shoulder biomechanics, electric motors, robotics, steganography, crime scene investigation, multimedia journalism, forensic DNA analysis, brain/human behavior, live broadcasting, esports and environmental biology. Indiana Tech will collect attendee feedback and use it to create future camps and camp activities.

– Journal Gazette