County health chief leaving

Dr. Matthew Sutter said Monday his resignation as Allen County health commissioner was his decision “to retire from public service.”

Sutter announced the resignation at the Allen County Board of Health meeting and said he would not leave the job “until around July.” He said he had previously and privately expressed that he planned to stay in the position until the COVID-19 health emergency phase subsided.

That happened this spring, he said, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropped dramatically. Last Friday, the county reported 88 new cases for the entire week, compared to a peak of 1,361 cases one day in January.

Sutter became the county's first part-time health commissioner in June 2020 after Dr. Deborah McMahan retired. He has been concurrently serving as chief medical officer for IU Health-Fort Wayne, which is also a part-time position, since December 2020 and is a practicing emergency physician with the Adams County Health Network.

“I'm involved (now) in the planning of how IU Health serves the Fort Wayne market,” Sutter said.

He said his involvement includes standing up for the plan for a new IU Health medical campus at Lower Huntington and Ernst roads near Interstate 69 in Lafayette Township. Rezoning to allow the development was approved Friday by the Allen County Commissioners.

Sutter led the county health department throughout the bulk of the pandemic as the county reported more than 104,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,143 deaths.

The county set up mass vaccination and testing sites, worked on contact tracing, investigated complaints that the emergency orders were not being followed and answered 2,500 hotline calls, said Deputy Administrator Mindy Waldron during her report.

The region still faces the possibility of COVID-19 “outbreaks and surges from time to time,” Sutter told the board, “but what has changed is we now have vaccinations and therapeutics” that lower a patient's likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The ultra-contagious BA.2 subvariant of the omicron form of the virus has begun turning up around the nation, mostly in urban areas, including Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago. However, Indiana is not testing for the ultra-contagious variant through sequencing, so it's difficult to know if BA.2 is present here, he said.

Last week's 88 cases are an uptick from the previous week's 65. Three residents died in each of the last two weeks.

Before joining the health department, Sutter was director of the medical staff at Lutheran Hospital from 2001 to 2017 and chief medical officer from 2016 to 2017.

Before becoming a physician, he spent several years as a firefighter/emergency medical technician for the St. Joseph Township Fire Department and a paramedic for Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. He was TRAA's medical director in 2001 and 2002.

Sutter said he thinks his biggest accomplishment as health commissioner was keeping the public informed.

“I hope that I was able to quickly process information and deliver that information to people that was clear and able to be understood,” he said.

Dr. William Pond, board president, thanked Sutter for his service.

“You will always have our gratitude,” he said.

