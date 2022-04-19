North Anthony section closed for sewer work

People who regularly drive through the North Anthony Boulevard neighborhood will have to find another route for the next few weeks.

North Anthony was closed for stormwater improvements Monday between Berry Street and Lake Avenue, and it will remain closed for about 21 days, weather permitting.

Crews are adding a larger diameter stormwater pipe to increase the neighborhood's capacity.

The detour takes drivers on East State Boulevard north of the closure to Coliseum Boulevard to Washington Boulevard.

Residents who live along the affected portion of North Anthony will have access to their properties.

The intersection at North Anthony and Columbia Avenue will be closed entirely during the construction.

dfilchak@jg.net