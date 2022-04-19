Works board accepts garbage collection bid

Fort Wayne's Board of Public Works today accepted GFL Environmental USA's bid as the lowest, responsive, and responsible bid to provide the city's residential garbage and recycling collection services.

This step allows GFL to next enter into a formal contract with the city to be the garbage and recycling hauler for Fort Wayne beginning July 1.

Today’s action was a procedural matter that is a first required step in the approval process. City Council will have to approve the contract, which is scheduled to be sent to the council later this week for introduction on April 26.