Board awards trash bid to GFL

GFL Environmental will likely be Fort Wayne's next trash and recycling hauler after it was awarded the bid Tuesday by the Board of Works.

The city has been in the market for a new solid waste removal provider this year after Red River Waste Solutions, which was almost four years into a seven-year contract, filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October. Reports of missed collections and other issues have surrounded the Texas-based company since it took over service for more than 83,000 residents in 2018.

The city has worked with Red River through bankruptcy court on an agreement to switch to a new contractor. GFL submitted the lowest bids for various service options. The city has chosen to go with a lower level of service than the unlimited trash for weekly pickups under Red River.

City Council members and officials have warned of solid waste rates increasing for months since they discovered the amount of Red River's bid wasn't enough to cover the cost of fulfilling the contract. Of the current $12 monthly solid waste charge on residents' bills, $7.95 is Red River's per-household bid for unlimited trash pickup weekly and recycling every other week.

City officials have decided to limit the amount of trash each household can put out weekly to what can fit in the curbside container and three additional trash bags.

That level of service with recycling would cost $10.75 per home with GFL, $12.05 with Republic and $13.57 with Waste Management, the companies' submitted bids said.

The first step in securing GFL as the city's next service provider was the Board of Works' approval Tuesday, but it won't be formalized until City Council members discuss it and take action.

Mayor Tom Henry's administration plans on introducing an ordinance with an eight-year contract with GFL next week. However, it will have to wait an additional week for introduction if the contract isn't returned by GFL yet. Formal action can't be taken until the next regular meeting after introduction.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he wants to spend some time looking over the contract before making a decision. City officials have said they felt pressured to approve Red River's bid in 2017 as it appeared to meet the state's definition of the “lowest responsible and responsive” bid.

State law has since been changed to allow for a more intensive request-for-proposal process, but it doesn't take effect until July, which is too late for Fort Wayne.

Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, gave a short presentation about the amount of work City Council members and officials have put into investigating the bids and GFL's financial health. He said GFL representatives are expected to be at the next meeting to introduce the company.

Shan Gunawardena, Public Works director, listed several ways that officials have found GFL to be responsible, such as its capacity and experience, and responsive, such as the company's compliance with the city's instruction for the bid.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, who is also on the Solid Waste Advisory Board, asked for specific information about bulk trash collection, since it will now be handled through the city instead of by a contractor. Gunawardena said they are still ironing out details, but four trucks will be purchased to handle the bulk equipment.

Tucker questioned whether the savings the city will get from limiting trash will justify the costs of doing the labor-intensive bulk pickup in house. Some bulk services, such as collecting large amounts of trash left after residents move out of a house, will come at an additional cost for residents as needed.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, echoed another concern Tucker shared: How will the city get the word out to all residents that the way bulk trash is collected is drastically changing? She asked the city to provide a marketing plan to the members within 30 days.

The city is looking into using some of the $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 pandemic relief funding to help ratepayers switch to the higher solid waste rates that come with the new provider.

After persistent questions from Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Arp, Gunawardena said solid waste bills will likely go up from $12 a month by about $8, raising monthly bills to roughly $20 without transition assistance from ARPA funding. However, the city has a lot of work to do before rate estimates are finalized, he said.

Paddock asked officials to consider subsidizing the solid waste rate increase for at least six months by using federal pandemic relief funding or some of the city's cash surplus. He said he cannot tell constituents “in good conscience” that rates will rise July 1 when GFL takes over.

“Even if we have flawless service, I think that is too much to ask,” he said.

