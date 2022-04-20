Candidate for sheriff spends big

One candidate for Allen County sheriff has spent more than $130,000 on campaigning for the May 3 primary election.

Candidates were required to turn in pre-primary campaign finance forms – which includes all cash, contributions and expenditures from Jan. 1 until April 8 – to the Allen County Election Board by noon Monday.

The deadline was met by all official Allen County candidates for sheriff, commissioner and County Council except for two vying for the Republican nomination for council seats – Allison Olinger for District 1 and Cameron Kelley for District 4, who turned in their forms Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff's Department has spent more than four times his opponent Mitch McKinney for the Republican nomination for sheriff. Hershberger has spent $136,373.78, and McKinney reported $32,911.47 in expenditures, according to the reports.

The only other county primary race to garner more than $10,000 in campaign costs this year is the face-off for the Republican nomination for the second-district Allen County commissioner seat.

Commissioner Therese Brown has spent $37,456.33 so far on her campaign, and her opponent Lisa Bobay-Somers has reported spending $2,582.65 on the race, the reports said.

The county candidates who win in the May 3 primary and face opposition on the Nov. 8 ballot will submit a pre-election campaign finance report to the election board by noon Oct. 21. Those reports will include the cash, contributions and expenditures from April 9 until Oct. 14.

Campaign finance reports and additional information about the upcoming election is online at www.allencountyinvoters.gov.

dfilchak@jg.net