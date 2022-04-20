Lutheran sizes up impact on region

Lutheran Health Network contributed more than $1 billion in economic and community impact to the Fort Wayne region in 2021, officials said in a report released Tuesday.

The economic impact was attributed to employees' salaries, charitable contributions, including charity and uncompensated care, local taxes and investment in health services.

“Our impact ripples throughout the community and helps improve the quality of life for all of our neighbors,” the report said.

Scott Teffeteller, the network's market chief executive officer, said Lutheran officials and staff are “extremely proud” of their community contributions.

“Through the jobs we provide, the taxes we pay and the many other contributions we make, our care goes well beyond healthcare services,” Teffeteller said through a news release.

According to the report, Lutheran Health provided more than $183 million in charity and uncompensated care and supported local charitable and community organizations with nearly $900,000 in donations and outreach.

The Network also paid $78.2 million in property and sales taxes, and invested $148 million in capital improvements, including the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital, the Maple Heights Behavioral Health center on West Washington Center Road, in partnership with Acadia Healthcare, and an orthopedic and primary care facility in Auburn.

The network also has $569 million in payroll, money employees use to support area businesses.

Lutheran Health continued to provide a full complement of services to patients in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought more than 4,600 patients since 2020, report says.

Counting visits to hospitals, outpatient clinics and physicians' offices, the network had more than 1.5 million interactions with patients in 2021, the report says.

The visits included 120,000 emergency room visits, 51,000 surgeries and the delivery of 4,000 babies.

rsalter@jg.net