Pandemic put stress on young Hoosiers

Calls to the Indiana Suicide Hotline from children, adolescents and young adults climbed during the first year of the pandemic, illustrating a need for increased mental health access, according to a new report about Hoosier children.

Released Tuesday by the Indiana Youth Institute, the Indiana Kids Count Data Book annually provides information about issues that youth are facing in four categories – family and community, health, economic well-being, and education. The 2022 publication included a focus on disparities among racial and ethnic minorities and the effect of COVID-19.

Tami Silverman, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said it's too early to understand the full effect of the pandemic, but trends have emerged.

“We are seeing elevated levels of youth stress, anxiety and depression, on top of other childhood traumas, such as living in an environment exposed to substance use disorder, child abuse or maltreatment, neighborhood violence and poverty – all of which has increased during the pandemic,” Silverman said in a statement.

The Indiana Suicide Hotline received 3,746 calls from people 24 and younger during the pandemic's first year, the report said. About 95% of calls came from people ages 13 to 24.

Monthly demand climbed from 184 calls from that age group in March 2020 to peaks of 394 in both September and December 2020. Demand among children 12 and younger peaked in July 2020 with 25 calls, up from eight at the pandemic's start.

The report didn't include historical data about calls to the hotline.

Almost 100 Hoosiers ages 10 to 19 died by suicide in 2020, the report said. Of the 83 deaths, it said, 79.5% were male. There were 48 such deaths in 2019, 71 in 2017 and 57 in 2016, according to last year's report.

Most Hoosiers lack access to mental health services, the report said, noting 82 of the 92 counties had shortages in 2021, meaning the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration found the counties had inadequate mental health care providers to meet demand.

But the report said there is a bright spot: Indiana's ratio of population to mental health providers has steadily decreased between 2015 and 2020. The ratio was 780 residents to one mental health provider; now, it's 590 residents to one.

Indiana Youth Institute produces the data book as part of a national network of state-level projects coordinated and supported by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Some of the data will also be in the foundation's national report, which provides state-by-state comparisons of child well-being.

