Report: Statehouse vandalism cost $17,000

INDIANAPOLIS – Four juveniles who broke into the Statehouse in March caused $17,000 in damage, a final report released Tuesday said.

Authorities are recommending several charges be brought against the youth.

The Indiana State Capitol Police said an officer heard multiple voices coming from the Statehouse rotunda when he entered the building the afternoon of March 27 – a Sunday. As he approached that area and began to communicate to his dispatch via radio, he heard people running toward, and then out of the west door.

The officer chased on foot, ultimately catching the three girls and one boy along Indiana Avenue. They were detained and later released to responsible adults, the report said.

The boy was 13 and the three girls were ages 12, 13, and 14. All were from Indianapolis. They entered the Statehouse through a second floor west door. “They damaged the door to the point where they were able to open it and enter the building, which was closed to the public at the time.” the report said.

Once inside, the juveniles allegedly vandalized the Indiana House of Representatives Chambers on the third floor with graffiti, damaged several electronic items and personal property of other persons at this location.

They threw a wooden bench from the third floor Rotunda railing which shattered on the second floor, vandalized the Statehouse Tour Desk on the second floor, damaged a sculpture at the Statehouse Tour Desk, and tampered with an art display on the second floor. Initial estimates of the damage exceed $17,000.

The following charges are recommended: institutional criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft, resisting law enforcement, flag desecration. Final charges will be determined by the Marion County prosecutor's office.

