Vera Bradley Foundation commits $12.5 million to IU School of Medicine

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer announced Wednesday a $12.5 million commitment to Indiana University School of Medicine to support new research to harness immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment.

The money brings the foundation's total commitments in breast cancer research funding since 2000 to $50 million.

The foundation’s ongoing support led to the 2018 creation of the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center where more than 30 investigators collaborate on breast cancer discoveries.