2 current GOP legislators run in new House district

INDIANAPOLIS – It's not often that two sitting legislators face off, but new census-adjusted districts pit GOP incumbent Reps. Craig Snow and Curt Nisly against each other in House District 22.

Nisly has long been an outsider – even kicked out of the House Republican caucus for his strident pro-life views. Snow, meanwhile, is more of a mainstream conservative.

The district covers parts of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. Both men have served parts of the area before but also are meeting new constituents.

The winner faces Democrat Dee Moore in November. The part-time position pays an annual salary of about $27,000 though per diem pay increases that to around $70,000.

“No, I don't feel like the underdog. I am the incumbent here,” said Nisly. He has served in the Indiana House since 2014 and is seeking his fifth two-year term.

Snow, from Winona Lake, was first elected to House District 18 in 2020 but now would represent District 22. He is seeking his second term.

“I've heard I'm nothing but the establishment. But I don't believe there is anything wrong with building relationships,” he said. “That's how you accomplish things and move things along.”

Nisly's campaign begins and ends with pro-life issues. He has filed bills to completely ban abortion for years but Republican leadership bottled them up in committee – thinking they went too far, too fast. But now that the Supreme Court of the United States could deal a blow to abortion rights, Nisly is ready for action.

He said Indiana lawmakers should remove abortion from the Indiana code, and that exceptions are not needed. Both the mother and the baby should be treated as patients and given equal respect, he said.

Nisly, from Milford, is also a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and is glad Indiana will no longer require carry permits. He said other infringements are happening. One bill he would file is to prohibit state and local government from enforcing federal gun control laws.

Nisly said he feels free not being part of the Republican caucus, noting it is empowering to not be beholden to GOP leadership. He can offer amendments or bills regardless of whether the rest of the party agrees.

The House Republican Campaign Committee – the political arm of the caucus – is behind Snow in the race, pouring in $155,000 so far.

“I didn't expect anything but I'm very grateful they are willing to back me,” Snow said.

He also supports restrictions on abortion. But he said he gravitates toward fiscal policy in terms of legislation. Though he isn't a member of the House Ways and Means Committee he regularly attends hearings to learn more about the state budget and tax policy.

“If you want to know how things work you follow the money,” Snow said. He also hopes to be a full member of the committee if reelected.

He pointed to a bill he authored last session as a key accomplishment. It makes it easier for school corporations to offer day care. Snow said some areas have child-care deserts so he worked on a bill allowing schools to run day cares for staff, local employers or students.

