Fort Wayne/Allen County

Tox-Away Saturdays begin this week

This weekend kicks off the Tox-Away Saturday events this year. The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will host three more Saturday events – May 21, Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 – in partnership with the city of Fort Wayne.

All Tox-Away events are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2260 Carroll Road. Enter the facility via Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road.

Used motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers and old household cleaners are a few examples of items accepted at Tox-Away events.

Allen County residents are encouraged to review fees. Only cash and checks are accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, guidelines, and fee details, go to www.acwastewatcher.org.

The weight limit is 50 pounds of waste.

Grant to fund final part of Pufferbelly

The city of Fort Wayne will receive a $2,685,278 Next Levels Trails grant from the state of Indiana to finish the last 1.78 miles of the Pufferbelly Trail.

The new section of the Pufferbelly Trail will complete a major gap in the existing trail between Washington Center Road and the Lima Road/Ice Way Intersection. To the south, the existing Pufferbelly Trail connects to the 26-mile Rivergreenway, Lawton Park, Franke Park, the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Headwaters Park and downtown.

With the completion of this last segment, 115 miles of existing trails in the Fort Wayne Area Trails Network will be connected.

The final segment of the Pufferbelly Trail will tie directly or indirectly (via sidewalks) to hundreds of businesses and many residential areas along the Washington Center Road corridor, the Lima Road corridor, the Coliseum Boulevard corridor and the Coldwater Road/Clinton Street corridor.

Bridge work shuts Spy Run trail crossing

The Rivergreenway Trail under the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed beginning Friday for bridge construction.

During the closure, trail users wanting to cross Spy Run Avenue will be detoured to an at-grade crossing area just north of the bridge that will run from the Water Filtration Plant to the Old Fort.

Traffic will be down to a single lane in that section because of the bridge construction, and there will be breaks in the traffic flow as vehicles stop at the Superior Street traffic signal, which will allow trail users an opportunity to cross Spy Run Avenue.

Plans call for the trail to be closed until mid-December.

Scooters, bikes returning for rent

E-scooters and bikes are now available for rental downtown. The city has partnered with Veo since 2019 for use of the scooters and bikes, which are available in various locations and allow users to access them by using the Veo app and scanning a QR code to unlock the vehicle.

The cost is $1 to unlock and 30 cents per minute for the scooters and 5 cents per minute for the bikes.

– The Journal Gazette