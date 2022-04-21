City, county receive road repair money

Fort Wayne and Allen County each received $1 million from the state of Indiana for road projects.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith announced this week that 224 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $107.8 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the governor's Next Level Roads program.

Counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 will receive a 50% match.

Fort Wayne city officials said the state money will help pay for a rehabilitation project on East State Boulevard between Reed and Maplecrest roads.

Allen County officials said the money will help pay for resurfacing seven roads in the southeast and southwest portions of the county:

• Hoagland Road from Franke to State Line roads

• Franke Road from Hoagland to Rohrbach roads

• State Line Road from Hoagland to County Line roads

• Lower Huntington Road from Ernst to Winter roads

• West Hamilton Road South from U.S. 24 to Covington Road

• Liberty Mills Road from West County Line to Amber roads

• Aboite Road from Lafayette Center to Redding roads