County Council approves spending $5 million for COVID relief

A long-awaited allocation of federal COVID-19 relief money for Allen County was approved today by Allen County Council.

The $5 million was approved for spending by the county commissioners for infrastructure projects. The money is the county's first major distribution from the $73 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Three possible projects were presented to council members – a $375,000 grant to Woodburn for a sewer lift station near Woodlan High School, a $2.5-million project in New Haven to extend water lines and a $2.5-million proposal for water and sewer lines from the Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District.

It will be up to the commissioners to approve specific projects, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff; council's action provides only a $5-million line item from which money can be drawn.

rsalter@jg.net