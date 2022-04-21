Library improvements to cost $125 million

It will take Allen County residents about 23 years to pay off proposed improvements to the Allen County Public Library system, its board heard today at the first of two special meetings on its Facilities Master Plan. A formal vote is scheduled for next week.

Library consultant Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors said the projects to renovate some library facilities and build new ones has a $125 million price tag. But after an expected library system contribution of $25.6 million from its reserves, the amount that must be borrowed drops to $98.5 million.

Library officials intend to borrow that money by issuing bonds paid back through increased property taxes on both residential and commercial real estate. The library board is a taxing authority and doesn't need elected officials' approval to levy the increase.

Samuelson said the estimate includes hard and soft costs for the projects and a possible escalation in prices. The figures don't include the cost of buying land, he said, but that will likely be offset by selling some land and buildings the library owns.

The tax increase for someone who owns a residence at the county's median value of $136,700 would amount to $1.90 a month or $22.76 a year. Owners of commercial property assessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $3.35 a month or $40 a year.

The residential figures assume the residence is classified as a homestead and is not at the tax cap.

Dave Sedestrom, the ACPL's chief financial officer, said that if the library system had not saved money over the years, the cost of a median homeowner's taxes would have increased by more.

