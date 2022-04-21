Parts plant in Butler closing

A DeKalb County auto parts operation has notified state officials of its plans to close on July 1, putting 110 employees out of work.

CJ Automotive Indiana LLC is permanently closing its facility at 100 Commerce Street, Butler, according to a WARN letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

The job cuts will be made over a two-week period, beginning June 17, the notice said.

CJ Automotive, which specializes in pedal systems, has supplied the automotive industry since the 1950s, according to the company's website. The manufacturer also operates factories in Sweden, South Korea and China, according to its website.

Major customers listed on the website include GM, Ford, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo.

Eliminated jobs include 48 production worker, 10 maintenance technician and 12 warehouse attendant positions.

Of the 110 affected employees, 75 are represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, Local 735.

On Aug. 3, 2021, union leaders updated members on their most recent contract negotiations with CJ Automotive in a post to the local's website.

The one-year deal included raises between 2.5% and 4.75%, depending on the position, and increased second- and third-shift wage differentials. The company entered negotiations asking for a $2 an hour across-the-board pay cut for first-shift workers, elimination of overtime pay after eight hours and other concessions that weren't included in the final agreement, according to the union.

“CJ Automotive has been crying poverty and demanding cuts and concessions for years,” Local 735 Vice President Jennifer Grobis said in a statement from last August. “This time we said no more, we stuck together and fought off concessions, won wage gains and eliminated the two-tier wage system. Now we'll spend this year building for our next contract.”

Sean Fulkerson, a Chicago-based field organizer for United Electrical, said Wednesday that the union has had “a difficult relationship” with CJ Automotive over the years.

The manufacturer has paid temporary workers $22 an hour while offering a starting wage of $15.41 an hour for production workers hired on full time, Fulkerson said. As a result, he said, temps have been unwilling to trade their status to permanent.

Fulkerson described it as a cautionary tale for employers not willing to pay a living wage to workers who have other employment options.

“It's not that they didn't have enough work” to justify keeping the plant open, he said of CJ Automotive.

Raymond Bomya, the executive who signed the WARN letter, didn't respond to an email asking why the decision was made and whether employees will receive severance pay or outplacement employment assistance.

Fulkerson said the union will meet with company officials to discuss severance and other issues.

Grobis, 57, is now Local 735's president. She plans to work at the factory until the day it closes to qualify for any retention bonus that might be negotiated. She also plans to take advantage of any federal benefits offered for U.S. workers who lose their jobs because production is moved overseas. She's been told the company will apply for Trade Adjustment Assistance program benefits on workers' behalf.

Fulkerson said CJ Automotive is moving GM contract work to Canada and Mercedes work to Sweden.

sslater@jg.net