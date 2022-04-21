Vera Bradley makes new cancer gift

Testimony from an Indiana native who said work supported by the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research saved her life highlighted a foundation announcement Wednesday.

At a news conference, officials announced the foundation is making a new $12.5 million pledge to continue research at the Indiana University School of Medicine – bringing the organization's contributions since 2000 to $50 million.

The money, said researcher Dr. Kelvin Lee, primarily supports research using immunotherapy for breast cancer treatment – techniques that recruit a patient's own immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.

Specifically, the foundation's pledge will aid research on triple negative breast cancer. An aggressive form of the disease, triple negative cancer often does not respond to traditional hormone therapies and resists chemotherapy, Lee said.

Lee, who directs IU's Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research, said the foundation supports early-stage work that other major funders likely would not. That includes the federal government, he said.

“What they discriminate against – and they acknowledge this – is the innovative work,” Lee said. “However, there are great developments that never would have happened if there weren't other sources of funding like the Vera Bradley Foundation.”

Jenny Brown said she was diagnosed with triple negative inflammatory breast cancer that had recurred and was told there weren't any more options for treatment. At 46, she said, she was told she had 12 to 18 months to live.

“I didn't expect to survive 2020,” she said.

But a small IU phase 1 clinical trial, the earliest in treatment development, was found, and she got one of only 18 available spots.

“To everyone's surprise it worked out for me,” Brown said. “It was a total response for me. ... I've had two years that I didn't think I would have.”

She added: “It's humbling, and I can't thank you enough. This research has literally saved my life.”

Some of the new pledge will support work by Dr. Mateusz Opyrchal, newly hired as the inaugural Vera Bradley Foundation Scholar in Breast Cancer Discovery at IU School of Medicine. His research focuses on enhancing immune response to triple negative breast cancer.

Ruth Cook, who chairs the Vera Bradley foundation's board, said the foundation has persevered and even grown, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to pivot a little bit when our fundraising events had to be canceled,” she said.

But the goal of the foundation was motivating.

“We're hoping that ... a diagnosis of breast cancer will become an inconvenience instead of an overwhelming presence in the lives of women and their families,” Cook said. “That's our goal.”

rsalter@jg.net