Zoning OK'd for relaxer, wigglers

Two Allen County businesses – one named Wigglebutz LLC and another offering de-stressing time in a product called a Harmonic Egg – got the go-ahead Wednesday from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Wigglebutz was approved for a special use for a home enterprise for a dog grooming and kennel business at 10101 Schwartz Road in St. Joseph Township.

Kevin and Sally Penner are selling the property and business for the same use they've had for years, the board was told, but the use did not transfer with the real estate.

The new owner, Jenee Lauer, who has a mobile grooming business, also wants to build a new garage to house the truck.

“I never thought at a public hearing I'd say 'Wigglebutz,' but here I am,” said Tom Trent, the Fort Wayne attorney who represented the plan. The comment drew laughter from board and audience members.

The plan was unanimously approved after some neighbors said they'd been annoyed by barking dogs. Trent said the building housing the dogs was well insulated and the plan was neither to expand the number of dogs nor the scope of the business.

The Harmonic Egg proposal was made by Laura Linnemeier for 8517 Leesburg Road in Lake Township, as part of a request for a use variance for a new 2,600-square-foot building to sell fresh farm products from her family's Linn Farm.

Linn Farm is an organic dairy farm.

Stand-alone retail uses are not allowed under agricultural zoning, and the use would be on a part of the farm property without the residence.

Linnemeier said she learned about the Harmonic Egg during a retreat she attended after becoming “burned out” as a mental health counselor.

After one session, she said, she felt much better and was able to reengage with important aspects of her life, such as talking about the farm with her husband, Carl.

She said a person sits inside the closed dodecahedron experiencing soothing colors and sounds for about 40 minutes and then experiences silence for an additional 10 minutes.

Online information from the marketer says the device can be used with a healing effect for people or animals.

“I thought, 'Why don't we have this is Fort Wayne?'” Linnemeier told The Journal Gazette after the meeting, adding she believes another Harmonic Egg is in the Dayton area.

Linnemeier said she does not have a formal counseling credential but worked in settings where one was not required, including churches and the Allen County Jail, where she was part of a chaplain program.

She said she expects to charge $95 an hour for sessions in the device, which cost about $65,000.

The use variance, and a development standards variance allowing a gravel driveway, were unanimously approved.

