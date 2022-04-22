ACPL lays out project prices

It will take Allen County residents about 23 years to pay off proposed improvements to the Allen County Public Library system, its board heard Thursday at the first of two special meetings on its facilities master plan. A formal vote is scheduled for next week.

Library consultant Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors said the projects to renovate some library facilities and build new ones has a $125 million price tag. But after an expected library system contribution of $25.6 million from its reserves, the amount that must be borrowed drops to $98.5 million.

Library officials intend to borrow that money by issuing bonds paid back through increased property taxes on both residential and commercial real estate. The library board is a taxing authority and doesn't need elected officials' approval to levy the increase.

Samuelson said the estimate includes hard and soft costs for the projects and a possible escalation in prices. The figures don't include the cost of buying land, he said, but that will likely be offset by selling some land and buildings the library owns.

The tax increase for someone who owns a home at the county's median value of $136,700 would amount to $1.90 a month or $22.76 a year. Owners of commercial property assessed at $100,000 would pay an additional $3.35 a month or $40 a year.

The residential figures assume the residence is classified as a homestead and is not at the tax cap.

Dave Sedestrom, the ACPL's chief financial officer, said that if the library system had not saved money over the years, the cost of a median homeowner's taxes would have increased by more.

Board member Kent Castleman compared the financing situation to buying a home. The library is contributing about 20% of the cost – about the same down payment amount required by a conventional mortgage. That typically is not the case in big public building projects, he said.

Samuelson said the scenarios used in estimating costs are conservative. They assume 6% to 7% in interest rates and no growth in the tax base. If the tax base does increase substantially, that will translate to lower taxes for individuals.

“The good news is that Allen County has a strong, growing, vibrant tax base,” Samuelson said, adding he expects the trend will continue.

The board will meet again in a special session at 3 p.m. Thursday at the library and take additional public comment on the plan. Immediately afterward, it will then meet in regular session to vote on whether it wants to move forward to authorize bonds.

A video of Thursday's meeting is available online at the ACPL YouTube Channel.

The board's facilities master plan includes building new branches in the Huntertown area, Aboite Township, on the north side of Fort Wayne and the south side of Fort Wayne. The two Fort Wayne branches would replace, respectively, the existing Dupont and Shawnee branches.

Also, the plan calls for the Georgetown branch to be expanded or a new building built nearby if expansion is not feasible.

The Waynedale, Hessen Cassel and Grabill branches would all see renovations and/or expansion.

The building projects will likely take eight to 11 years. The master plan is available at YourACPL.org.

