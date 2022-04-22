Arbor Day offer: Free seedlings

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation in partnership with Trees Indiana will offer more than 150 seedlings to the public – one per household – via telephone registration.

Seedlings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include Shumard oak, pecan, white pine and Norway spruce. Those who want a free tree seedling can call 260-427-6000 during normal business hours through Thursday.

The seedlings must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 29 in the Foster Park West parking lot off Winchester Road between the soccer fields.

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, go to fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.