Fort Wayne/Allen County

BuskerFest plans return on May 21

BuskerFest will return to downtown Fort Wayne on May 21.

Various local, regional and national acts will perform from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Busker Central Pitch at Wayne and Calhoun streets.

Those in attendance will be treated to live music at the Loud & Local Music Pitch at Berry and Calhoun streets.

“BuskerFest was put on hold after the 2019 event due to the pandemic, and we are thrilled to see its return after a long-awaited two-year break,” Downtown Fort Wayne President Michael Galbraith said.

“Coming to see the nationally known street performers at this free event is a great way to enjoy a Saturday in Downtown Fort Wayne,” he said.

“BuskerFest is yet another example of how we continue to showcase Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana.”

Arbor Day offer: Free seedlings

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation in partnership with Trees Indiana will offer more than 150 seedlings to the public – one per household – via telephone registration.

Seedlings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and include Shumard oak, pecan, white pine and Norway spruce. Those who want a free tree seedling can call 260-427-6000 during normal business hours through Thursday.

The seedlings must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 29 in the Foster Park West parking lot off Winchester Road between the soccer fields.

For more information about Fort Wayne urban forestry efforts, go to fortwayneparks.org/street-trees.

– Journal Gazette