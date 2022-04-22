City Council to revisit ethics code

The Fort Wayne City Council will consider an ethics ordinance in light of a city attorney's recent termination.

City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, read a statement during the council's meeting Tuesday.

“Recent events have spurred me to revisit a topic we had begun exploring back in 2018, and I know there's been other council members, including Councilwoman (Michelle) Chambers, that have looked at this idea,” Arp said. “But it's become apparent that we need to craft and pass an ethics ordinance for the city of Fort Wayne.”

Former Mayor Graham Richard formed an ethics board for city employees through an executive order in 2001. The ethics board is to be made up of three to five mayoral appointments, who are currently Tim Manges, Ozzie Mitson and Rusty York.

City Attorney Carol Helton was one of the appointments until she was terminated by the city last week, Arp said. When asked Tuesday about Helton's employment, John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said Helton “recently left the organization,” noting the city doesn't discuss personnel matters.

Helton was the city's lead attorney and was often seen on television at City Council meetings, representing Mayor Tom Henry's administration on legal matters. She last addressed the council March 22 about the city's transition for solid waste services from Red River Waste Solutions to its next trash and recycling hauler.

Multiple attempts to reach Helton for comment were unsuccessful.

Arp clarified that his statement wasn't an allegation of wrongdoing on anyone's part, but Helton's unexplained termination “highlights the glaring need” for a different ethics board configuration.

Arp suggested a five-person board to be made up of two mayoral appointments, one Democrat and one Republican appointed by City Council, and a fifth member who would be determined by the other members.

“If they are confidential matters, they can stay confidential,” Arp said. “But we do need another unbiased opinion – or at least a different point of view – than the administration (appointments) if they are looking into things that are emanating from the administration.”

Arp included in his statement that the board would need to be able to receive “whistleblower reports” and handle hearings in a way that protects employees who wish to come forward with concerns and allegations.

Perlich said the administration is still reviewing Arp's statement and suggestions.

Arp said council members are currently looking into how other municipalities have handled implementing ethics boards. He is unsure of when, but he expects an ethics ordinance to be introduced to council this year.

dfilchak@jg.net

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.