County Council OKs relief allocation

A long-awaited allocation of federal COVID-19 relief money in Allen County was approved Thursday by Allen County Council.

The council gave the OK for the Allen County commissioners to spend $5 million for infrastructure projects. The proposal was approved 6-1, with Republican Chris Spurr voting against it, after saying he had reservations about some of the spending.

The money is the county's first major distribution from the $73 million provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Three possible projects were presented to council members – $375,000 to Woodburn for a sewer lift station near Woodlan High School, $2 million to New Haven to extend water lines and a $2.5 million proposal to extend water and sewer lines from the Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District in Harlan.

It will be up to the commissioners to approve specific projects, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff. Council's action provides only a $5 million line item from which money can be drawn, he said.

The county has been held back from spending American Rescue Plan money because of confusing information on what was allowed for funding, Cloud said. The county chose infrastructure projects for the first major expenditure because that category offered the most clear-cut requirements.

“There's a lot of money out there, but we don't know enough” about what it should be spent on, Cloud said. “We're all kind of learning as we go.”

Last month, the Maysville district asked county commissioners to consider its projects for American Rescue Plan funding – $1.5 million for a new water tower and water line extension and $1 million for sanitary sewer lines that would connect 44 homes to public sewers. Neither project would be fully funded with American Rescue Plan money.

New Haven would be able to “engage a lot more acreage for development” with American Rescue Plan money, including in the Casad Depot industrial area and new housing developments, said Bill Bradley, the city's corporate engagement specialist.

Woodburn Mayor Joe Kelsey told council the sewer lift station would serve 200 new housing units, the high school and the fire station.

rsalter@jg.net