County to get state grant to expand broadband access

More than 1,000 Fort Wayne-area households and properties will have easier access to the internet, thanks to $3.3 million from the state's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the county will receive the funds to support two all-fiber broadband projects to address the lack of that service locally.

Comcast is spearheading one project that will benefit 1,012 households, businesses and other institutions. The county said in a Thursday news release that $2.8 million from the state grant program will go toward the project with $668,000 from Allen County, and Comcast contributing $4.2 million for a total expected investment surpassing $7 million.

Comcast is also self-funding extending broadband access to 627 more addresses outside those included in the project scope, the county said.

An online description of the project says most of the work will provide broadband access for 962 households and 50 businesses and/or anchor institutions in Allen and Huntington counties. More specific geographic detail was not immediately available.

The second project, involving Frontier, will expand broadband access to 21 Allen County households. The state is providing more than $543,000, and Frontier is adding about $136,000.

“It's rewarding to see the fruits of our labor beginning to pay off,” said a statement from Nelson Peters, county commissioner and chairman of the Allen County Broadband Action Team. “This is just the beginning, and there is much more coming to help better connect the citizens of Allen County.”

State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, said the state program will fund $20.8 million in broadband expansion projects for the 16th District he serves.

The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Holcomb's $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop airline flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

Busch said with the first three grant rounds of the program, $268 million has been designated for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations. When combined with private and local investment, more than $580 million has been committed since 2018, he said in a news release. Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana's 92 counties with the first three rounds.

Heartland REMC is receiving money to expand broadband access to 907 households and 35 businesses in Allen, Grant, Huntington and Wells counties, Busch said. Kosciusko Connect received a grant to expand access to 1,159 households and 132 businesses in Fulton, Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley counties, and LigTel Communications received three grants to expand broadband access to 2,726 households and 432 businesses in Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

“This will increase the opportunity for Hoosiers to work and learn remotely and enhance health care access, especially for those living in rural areas,” said a statement from Denny Spinner, executive director of the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs.

lisagreen@jg.net