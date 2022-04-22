Give Greater raised funds for 112 organizations

A daylong fundraiser to support local nonprofits netted $487,787 Thursday, officials announced.

Give Greater Allen County, an initiative of Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, raised money for 112 local organizations.

Almost 1,750 donors made contributions during the effort that ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and was followed by a celebration on The Landing from 7 to 9 p.m.

The campaign's goal was to foster “individual philanthropy” in Allen County.

“During this day of giving, we'll use the power of community to encourage individuals and businesses to support the nonprofits and causes they're passionate about and who make impact in our community each and every day,” the Community Foundation said. “Together, our donations will address the needs of the community by providing financial resources that affect lasting change.”

The campaign included matching funds for various organizations at specific times during the 12-hour effort. Numerous prizes were awarded, including cash awards for the nonprofit that received the most donations from unique individuals and the organization that received a donation from someone living the farthest from Fort Wayne.

Embassy Theatre, The Rescue Mission, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Super Shot, Fort Wayne Cinema Center and Science Central were among the well-known organizations that received donations. The Old Fort, Fort Wayne Trails and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic also attracted contributions.

But a lesser-known nonprofit topped the leaderboard at day's end.

BookStart's endowment fund received significantly more donations than any other nonprofit – $39,896 from 68 donors.

The organization's mission “is to encourage parents to talk to and read to their children from infancy on by giving them inviting new books, with encouragement from a trusted mentor.” Mentors are parent educators already working at 10 social service agencies serving low-income families in Allen and DeKalb counties.

Humane Fort Wayne received $20,530 from 139 donors, the highest of the day. That distinction won the nonprofit a $3,000 prize from Sweetwater Sound. More results are available at GiveGreaterAllen.com.

Alison Gerardot, the Community Foundation's chief impact officer, commented on the campaign's results.

“We know that Fort Wayne and Allen County is a generous community, but we had no idea the amount of outpouring we would see on this day of giving. It feels as if the Fort Wayne community is giving all of our nonprofits a big hug,” she said in a statement. “What a testament to the philanthropy in this community and the impact it has.”

