Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Todd Braun, from LandRail Inc. in LaOtto, replaces one of 55 railroad ties Friday for the Fort Wayne Childrens Zoo train. The zoo is scheduled to open to the public April 30. Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:00 am Working on the rails MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Working on the rails