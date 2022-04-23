Fort Wayne/Allen County

Trail project gets excellence award

Fort Wayne's St. Joe Center Road and Wheelock Road Trail Project received the 2022 Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana's Excellence in Construction Award on Thursday at the association's spring membership dinner and awards banquet.

The $818,000 project consists of more than 7,100 feet of a 10-foot-wide trail that provides pedestrian and bicycle access from Wheelock Road and St. Joe Center Road to the shops and restaurants on Meijer Drive to the neighborhoods of Chandler's Landing, Cherry Hill, Mill Ridge Place, Still Water Place and Arlington Park.

The trail also provides direct pedestrian and bicycle access for students, parents and teachers to Jefferson Middle School. Previously there were no sidewalks along that corridor.

Deadline nears for dust control

Residents have until April 30 to sign up for dust control for their stone and gravel roads this spring.

Residents may choose from two options – Dustay, which is an asphalt emulsion, or calcium chloride. The highway department will charge $2.25 per linear foot for the Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride will be $1.45 per linear foot. Either option requires a minimum 200-foot application.

Residents can sign up in person, by phone or by mailing their applications to any of the following locations:

• Highway Department main office, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 280, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, phone 449-7369, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• North maintenance facility, 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, phone 449-4781, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• South maintenance facility, 8317 Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816, phone 449-4791, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications for the program can be found online at allencounty.us/highway-department.

– Journal Gazette