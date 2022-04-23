County puts off action on housing plan close to GM

The land proposed for Cedar Grove, a 207-lot single-family home development in Lafayette Township near the General Motors plant, didn't get rezoned Friday by the Allen County commissioners.

The Allen County Plan Commission gave the proposal a rare 5-0 “do not pass” recommendation in February, after delaying the vote several times since August.

The commissioners will have 30 more days to decide what to do – the second time the three-member panel delayed a vote on the project, proposed by Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne.

Granite Ridge is a large, established builder of new homes.

The commissioners said they would like to see what an updated comprehensive plan has to say about zoning for the 87-acre tract on the east side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road.

That plan likely won't be released within 30 days, however, said Michelle Wood, senior planner with the Department of Planning Services. An updated comprehensive plan isn't expected to be done until July or August, she said.

The commissioners' move to delay was taken without a vote. A vote is not required to do nothing, Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.

If the commissioners do not vote on the rezoning by June 8, the plan commission denial will stand.

At the project's public hearing, neighbors said they didn't want the zoning to change from agricultural to single-family residential. They said the development would not be in character with the rural area and would likely lead to more housing. Neighbors also have opposed nearby industrial development.

In voting against the development, plan commission member John Henry, the Pleasant Township trustee, said he did not like to see industrial and residential development land uses close to each other, as they tend to come into conflict.

“There wasn't a resounding recommendation on what's best,” Commissioner Therese Brown said. She added that the land, near the Interstate 69 and Interstate 469 interchanges and GM, could be a good shovel-ready site for industry.

Commissioner Rich Beck said he didn't like the idea of further delay, but proposed doing just that – a suggestion the other commissioners followed.

Lonnie Norris, Granite Ridge's vice president of sales, in a brief telephone interview after the vote, said he thinks the commissioners are sincere in wanting to know what the new comprehensive plan says so as not to contradict it.

But residential use seems to be a good fit, he said, because the land has public water and sewer, easy access to the interstate for commuting and shopping areas and a church nearby. The development also would lie within the attractive Southwest Allen County Schools' district, he said.

“In this day of needed housing, it would seem to suit the needs very well,” Norris said.

In recent months, land-use officials have approved thousands of new home sites, mostly in northwest and southwest Allen County.

Michelle Wood, senior land-use planner for the Department of Planning Services, told the commissioners the developer could withdraw the request, bring back a substantially different request or come back in a year with the same or a similar proposal.

